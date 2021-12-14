Lakhimpur Kheri Incident Was ‘Pre-Planned’, Claims SIT

Lucknow: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Uttar Pradesh Police, probing the October 3 Lakhimpur Kheri violence, while filling an application before the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) on Tuesday said that the incident was well-planned and a deliberate act, and not of negligence or callousness.

Vidhyaram Diwakar, the SIT investigating officer, filed the application last week in the CJM's court for adding new sections in the warrant, replacing sections 279, 338 and 304A of the IPC.

According to reports, the investigating officer has requested to add Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 326 (Voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code after replacing sections 279 (Rash driving or riding on a public way), 338 (Whoever causes grievous hurt to any person by doing any act so rashly or negligently) and 304A (Causing death by negligence) of the IPC.

On October 3, four farmers were mowed down by an SUV in Lakhimpur Kheri when a group agitating against the Centre’s three farm laws was staging a demonstration against the visit of Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya. A local journalist was also killed in the violence.