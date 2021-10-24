Lakhimpur Kheri case main accused Ashish Mishra hospitalised

Lucknow: Ashish Mishra, the main accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, is reportedly suffering from dengue and has been hospitalised.

According to news reports, Ashish was shifted to a government hospital from the district jail, where he was lodged, due to “suspected dengue”. Citing a senior jail official, the agency reported that Ashish’s blood sample has been sent for confirmation of the vector-borne disease.

“It is not yet confirmed as to whether he (Ashish Mishra) is suffering from dengue,” the superintendent of the Lakhimpur Kheri district jail, PP Singh, told.

Ashish Mishra, the son of Union minister of state for home affairs Ajay Mishra, is the chief accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.