‘Lagna’ For Nuakhai Festival Finalised

Sambalpur: Priests on Tuesday finalised the ‘Lagna’ (auspicious time for ritual) for Nuakhai, the agrarian festival of Western Odisha.

The ‘Navanna’ or newly harvested rice will be offered to Goddess Samaleswari, the presiding deity of Sambalpur district, between 10.15 am and 15.20 am, on September 11 this year.

Following traditional puja at the Brahmapura temple in Sambalpur city, priests finalised the Lagna, a day after the Janmashtami yesterday. As per the tradition, the Nuakhai is celebrated on ‘Panchami tithi’ of the Odia month of Bhadraba.

Nuakhai is celebrated by offering the newly-harvested crop to the presiding deity as a mark of gratitude for good rain and bumper harvest.