Lagna For Nuakhai 2023 Fixed

Sambalpur: Ahead of the famous Nuakhai festival to be observed on September 20, the Lagna (propitious moment) for offering Nabanna (newly-harvested rice) to Goddess Samaleswari, the presiding deity of Sambalpur district, has been finalised.

Nabanna lagna (auspicious time) for agrarian festival Nuakhai finalised between 10.28 am and 10.41 am of September 20.

The agrarian festival will be celebrated in western Odisha after offering of Nabanna to Goddess Samaleswari. As per Odia almanac, it is the fifth day of lunar fortnight of Bhadraba month. Every year, the auspicious time for celebration of the festival is decided by the Brahmamandap Pandit Mahasabha at Brahmapura temple a day after Janmashtami.

The festival is observed with much pomp and gaiety across western Odisha districts of Sambalpur, Sundargarh, Kalahandi, Balangir, Bargarh, Subarnapur, Deogarh, Jharsuguda and Boudh to celebrate the reaping of new crops.