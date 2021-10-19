Lady Teacher Missing Case: Cops Nab ‘MOST WANTED’ Gobinda Sahu

Bolangir: Prime accused of lady teacher Mamita Meher missing case, Gobinda Sahu, who escaped from Titlagarh police custody, nabbed from Budhipadar village under Bangomunda block of Bolangir district on Tuesday evening.

On Tuesday, the Bolangir police had announced a reward of Rs 1 Lakh for sharing information about Sahu.

Earlier on Tuesday morning, Meher’s body was dug out at the site of an under-construction stadium near the school campus by a police team which is investigating the ‘missing’ case.

Police sources said that Mamita’s family members identified the gold chain, an anklet, and a purse, which were found at the spot where the body had been buried, as those belonging to Mamita.

She was wearing the ornaments and carrying the purse when she last left home around 12 days ago before she went missing.

It is pertinent to mention that Mamita Meher (24) of Jharni village under Turekela block of Bolangir district, who was working as a teacher at the Sunshine English Medium School at Mahaling in Kalahandi district, had been missing since October 8.

Alleging the involvement of Govind Sahu, managing committee president of the school, behind her missing, Mamita’s family members lodged a complaint with police.

Based on the plaint, police had detained Sahu for questioning. However, Sahu escaped from police custody on October 17 night.

It is alleged that Sahu had called Mamita to come to the school for some official work. She was asked to come to Chandotara, where she would get a lift in the vehicle of the accused. Mamita reportedly reached Chandotara by bus but went missing thereafter.

Mamita’s family has also alleged that Sahu was sexually harassing female employees of the school and forcing them to have physical relation with him. And, since Mamita had recently warned Sahu to bring his illicit activities to the fore, the latter is definitely involved in her missing.