Gold loot at gunpoint in Keonjhar

Keonjhar: Unidentified miscreants allegedly looted gold ornaments from a lady teacher in Keonjhar district on Tuesday morning.

This incident has been reported from Ambagadia area under Soso police station limits.

According to sources, the looters intercepted the lady teacher and asked her to hand over her jewellery, cash and mobile phone after threatening her on gunpoint.

A complaint has been lodged in this connection at the local police station and further investigation was underway to identify and nab the wrongdoers.