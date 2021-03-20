Lady Teacher Killed After Being Hit Unidentified Vehicle In Sundergarh

Sundergarh: A lady teacher was killed after being hit by an unidentified vehicle near Bhejpur area under Town police station limits in Sundergarh district.

The deceased was identified as Damyanti Patel. She worked as a teacher at a High school situated in Badamal.

Reportedly, the incident took place while she was crossing the road when an unidentified hit her killing her on the spot. Following the mishap, irate locals staged a road blockade at the national highway demanding compensation for death.

On receiving information, police reached the spot and tried to pacify the locals. Further investigation is underway into the matter, sources said.