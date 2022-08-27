Lady Software Engineer Suicide: Sweta had availed Rs 2.30 lakh loan

Bhubaneswar: In a new twist to the Software engineer Sweta Kumari’s death case, it has come to the fore that the deceased had taken a loan of Rs 2.30 lakh. However, Sweta’s family members are clueless about the loan.

As per sources, Sweta took a loan of Rs 2.30 lakh but did not inform her parents in this regard. Though the police have already got the loan link, they are yet to find out the sender to whom she transferred the money.

There is also mention of the loan amount in the WhatsApp chat between Sweta and Soumyajeet. It is learnt that Soumyajeet had become jobless and was staying with Sweta. It is suspected that Sweta might have taken the loan during that time.

As per reports, Sweta had written in the diary that Soumya had accepted her as his wife. Soumya’s respect for Sweta and her family has enhanced. May God bless and keep their relationship intact. May God bless so that their relationship becomes stronger. Day by day Soumyajit Mohapatra is loving her more and their relationship has also become stronger.