Lady Software Engineer Suicide: Sweta ended her life after being blackmailed by boyfriend!

Bhubaneswar: In another development regarding the death case of a lady software engineer, whose body was found hanging in an apartment in Bhubaneswar, it is being alleged that victim Sweta Utkal Kumari ended her life after being blackmailed by boyfriend.

Reportedly, a Diary has been recovered from her apartment in Bhubaneswar mentions name of a youth who is in suspect list. Meanwhile, the police is likely to interrogate him soon.

Sweta died by suicide on Friday night. The matter came to light after the family members could not contact her over mobile phone.

With no other option, the family members then sought help of Chandrasekharpur police, and later, a team of the cops found Sweta’s body hanging inside the apartment room which was apparently locked. The police team gained entry after breaking the door, sources said.

Though the exact reason behind her death is yet to be known, police suspected that Sweta ended her life over failed love affair.