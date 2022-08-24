Lady Software Engineer Suicide: Police take boyfriend into custody for questioning

Bhubaneswar: The investigation into the suicide of software engineer Sweta Utkal Kumari intensified after the deceased’s boyfriend, Soumyajit Mohapatra, was taken into custody at Chandrasekharpur police station in the city for questioning into the case.

The police have registered an abetment to suicide case under section 306 against Soumyajit on the basis of the complaint of the deceased’s family. The police are expected to brief the media after questioning Soumyajit to find out the exact reason why Sweta took the extreme step.

Meanwhile, CDR (Call Detail Record) report revealed Sweta had made 15 phone calls to Soumyajit at around 1:30AM, an hour before she allegedly ended her life in her apartment. However, Soumyajit had not picked her calls.

The police have conducted searches at a management institute in the city where Soumyajit studies. He was on the police radar after Sweta’s body was found hanging in an apartment in Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

As per the latest information, the deceased, a resident of Bhadrak who worked with a reputed IT company in Bhubaneswar, was deeply in love with a student of a management college in Bhubaneswar.

It was alleged that she took the extreme step after being blackmailed by her boyfriend.

Notably, the police have recovered a diary and a mobile phone from the apartment room. Her boyfriend’s name, Soumyajit Mohapatra, has been found from the diary.

The body of the girl has been recovered from a rented house in Sailashree Vihar area of Bhubaneswar under Chandrashekharpur police limits.