Lady Software engineer suicide in Bhubaneswar: Police issues summon notice to boyfriend; Soumyajit to be questioned soon

Bhubaneswar: In a major development in software engineer Sweta Utkal Kumari’s death case, the Commissionerate police has issued summon notice to deceased’s boyfriend Soumyajit asking him to appear for questioning.

Besides, police reportedly conducted search at the institute where Soumyajit studies.

As per the latest information, the deceased, a resident of Bhadrak who worked with a reputed IT company in Bhubaneswar, was deeply in love with a student of a management college in Bhubaneswar.

It was alleged that she took the extreme step after being blackmailed by her boyfriend.

Notably, the police have recovered a diary and a mobile phone from the apartment room. Her boyfriend’s name, Soumyajit Mohapatra, has been found from the diary.

The body of the girl has been recovered from a rented house in Sailashree Vihar area of Bhubaneswar under Chandrashekharpur police limits.