Lady SI Held For Sexually Harassing Woman In Bhadrak

A lady police sub-inspector has been arrested on charges of sexually exploiting a woman, police said on Sunday.

The arrested SI has been identified as Tapaswini Mahapatra posted at Chudamani Marine Police station in Bhadrak district.

According to police, Mahapatra had been sexually abusing the victim, who is a woman, on the pretext of marriage.

On the basis of a complaint lodged by the victim hailing from Korakara area, the Bhadrak Town police registered a case (191/23) and launched a probe. After a medical examination, the SI was arrested.

She was produced in the court today and sent to judicial custody after her bail plea was rejected. Currently, she is under suspension.