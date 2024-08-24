Lady JE Found Hanging Inside Rented House in Balasore

Balasore: The dead body of a female Junior Engineer was found hanging inside her rented house in Balasore district on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Monalisa Hembram, JE, Bhograi Block, Balasore.

According to reports, Monalisa hailed from Baripada and had moved into a rented house for her new job in Bhograi block.

On Saturday, her room remained locked until 10 am. Despite prolonged knocking by neighbours, there was no response. Consequently, the neighbours alerted the police. Upon arrival, the police forced entry and discovered Monalisa’s body hanging.

They promptly notified her family and commenced an investigation into the incident. However, the cause of her death remains undetermined. The question of whether it was a suicide or a murder, and the motive behind it, is still under police investigation.