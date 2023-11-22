Lady Don, 2 Aides Arrested in Bolangir over Youth’s Abduction

Bolangir: Patnagarh police have arrested a lady don, Tulasi Rana of Lathor, and her relatives Sanjay Rana of Kapsipalli and Asthama Rana on the charge of abducting a young man, Belarsen Ran, of Jhulenbara village and detaining him.

Though Belarsen Rana is a relative of the accused persons, he was picked up from his village and detained by the trio for swindling Rs 6 lakh rupees for supplying bonded or migrant labourers .

In this regard, Surendra Rana, a relative of Belarsen, lodged a complaint with Patnagarh police station. The police investigated the case and arrested the Lady Don and her accomplices. They were produced before the court and sent to jail as their bail was denied.