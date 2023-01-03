Lady doctor Subhashree Kar dies due to poisoning: Postmortem report

Keonjhar: While mystery shrouded the death of a lady doctor, Subhashree Kar, whose body was found at Joda Health & Wellness Centre in Odisha’s Keonjhar district, Post-mortem report says she died due to poisoning.

Reportedly, the seized poison bottle will be sent to forensic science lab for test, informed district health department.

Additional SP, Keonjhar, Biranchi Dehury said that a case of unnatural death has been registered in this connection and investigation has started. Keonjhar Chief District Medical Officer, Dr Kishore Kumar Prusty said that he was informed about the matter by a doctor posted in Joda.

“The local SDPO apprised me about the presence of a bottle with some white powder inside it. It might be a case of poisoning/suicide, however, nothing can be confirmed at the moment, till the autopsy reports come. The white powder bottle will be sent to Bhubaneswar for forensic examination,” Dr Prusty said.

Subhashree, a native of Cuttack district, was working as Medical Officer, Urban PHC, Baneikala, Joda. She was staying in the first floor of the PHC.

According to her colleagues, she returned home past mid night on December 31 after party. Her domestic help and colleagues informed the police as she did not open the door for quite a long time despite repeated knocks on the door.