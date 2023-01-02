Lady Doctor Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances

Keonjhar: A lady doctor was found dead inside her rented house under mysterious circumstances at Baneikala under Joda police limits of Keonjhar district on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Subhashree Kar of Cuttack. She had been posted at the Urban Community Health Centre (UCHC), Joda, and was staying in a house situated atop the health centre.

According to reports, Subhashree had returned home after the New Year celebration. However, did not open the door till Sunday evening. Following this, her domestic help and neighbours informed the police.

On being informed, police reached the spot, broke the door and found a lady doctor lying on the bed. The cops immediately rushed her to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared her dead.

The actual reason behind her death will become clear after the post-mortem, police said.

More details are awaited.