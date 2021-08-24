Lady Cop Wins Hearts; Provides Financial Aid To Cancer-Stricken Child’s Parents

Bhubaneswar: A lady police officer of Twin City Commissionerate Police won hearts after she showcased a humanitarian gesture recently.

Samita Nayak, who joined the Inforcity Police station here recently, provided financial assistance to a blind couple, Ashok Nayak & Sumitra Nayak, struggling to pay for treatment of their cancer-stricken child.

As per reports, the child was suffering from eye cancer. However, the couple was unable to collect the funds required for the treatment and had appealed for a monetary help through media.

After being aware of the news, Samita along with her colleagues donated Rs 10,000 and other help during treatment of the cancer-stricken child.