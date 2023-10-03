Lady ASI Brings Sexual Harassment Slur Against Home Guard In Sonepur

Sonepur: A lady Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Sonepur has brought sexual harassment allegations against a home guard, Rajkumar Pradhan, who is posted at the district police headquarters.

As mentioned in the allegations, the complainant contacted the home guard regarding her transfer in August. She reportedly approached him after knowing his good links with the Sonepur Superintendent of Police. However, Pradhan sought sexual favours from the ASI against her transfer.

Despite her complaint to the SP, no action was taken against the said home guard. Later, she lodged a formal complaint with the Northern-range IG regarding the same.

She further alleged that the concerned home guard and some senior officials were trying to drag her into a fabricated case.

While an additional-rank SP is carrying out an inquiry about the allegations, no comments could be obtained from the home guard in question.