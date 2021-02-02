Ladakh standoff continues as China provokes again with troops near LAC

New Delhi: China continues to provoke India despite Indian and Chinese military commanders holding several rounds of talks to defuse tensions at Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Reports said that People’s Liberation Army (PLA) continues to build up military assets close to the LAC in Ladakh.

The Indian and Chinese armies have been locked in a bitter standoff at multiple locations in eastern Ladakh since May 5. The tension escalated after 20 Indian soldiers were killed in Galwan Valley clash with Chinese PLA.

The ninth round of talks between India and China was held on January 24 at Moldo border point on the Chinese side of the LAC in eastern Ladakh. The meeting lasted for 16 hours and ended at 2:30 pm on January 25.

A joint statement said that military commander-level meeting was ‘positive, practical and constructive’. But, days after the talks, China said the border issue with India should not be linked with bilateral ties.