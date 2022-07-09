Ladakh LAC row: Army, PLA go longest without talks

New Delhi: Corps commander-level talks between the Indian and Chinese armies to resolve the standoff in eastern Ladakh have not been held for almost four months, even though both countries agree that dialogue is necessary for a mutually acceptable resolution at friction points on the Line of Actual Control (LAC), people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

The development comes even as India on Thursday sought an early resolution of all outstanding issues on the LAC, with external affairs minister S Jaishankar pressing his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi to complete the disengagement of troops in order to restore peace and tranquillity in border areas.

The 15th round of talks between the two armies were held on March 11 this year. The gap between talks is now three months and 28 days. The two armies held eight rounds of talks in 2020 with the first held in June of that year, five rounds in 2021, and have held two rounds of talks so far this year.

Despite the 15 rounds of talks held so far, problems at Patrol Point-15 near Kongka La, Depsang Bulge in Daulet Beg Oldi sector and Charding Nullah Junction (CNJ) in Demchok sector are still on the negotiating table.

Over the last two years, India and China have hardened their stance on LAC with increased military activities on both sides of the boundary, deployment of modern weapons, infrastructure development, and a series of combat manoeuvres by their armies.