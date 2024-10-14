Balasore: Bus drivers under the Location Accessible Multi-modal Initiative (LAccMI) staged a protest in Balasore, Odisha. The drivers voiced their concerns over the state government’s decision to introduce tier-II buses under the LAccMI scheme, which they claim will lead to significant financial losses for private bus operators.

The protest, organized by the Private Bus Owners’ Association, saw a large turnout of drivers and bus owners who demanded the government reconsider its plan. The association argued that the new tier-II buses, intended to provide seamless public transport from blocks to district headquarters, would adversely affect their livelihoods.

Commerce & Transport Minister Bibhuti Bhushan Jena addressed the protesters, assuring them that the permits for the tier-II buses would be withheld temporarily. This assurance led to the calling off of a planned 24-hour bandh that was set to coincide with the Durga Puja festivities, ensuring uninterrupted transport services during the festival period.

