LAC standoff urges India on a rethink on defence ties: US Commander

Washington: A top Pentagon commander said recent activities along the Line of Actual Control with China have opened India’s eyes for defence ties with others.

Admiral Phil Davidson, Commander of US Indo-Pacific Command, said they have provided some information to India in that crisis, cold-weather closing, clothing and some other equipment. This has deepened our maritime cooperation, he added.

Admiral Davidson said that China has a vast disinformation machine and added that they use both regular media and social media and have nearly 1 million people in their propaganda machine to undermine US interests.

In response to another question, Admiral Davidson said that China’s Belt and Road Initiative actually has a component that is trying to enable smart cities globally where all cyber connections would lead back to China.