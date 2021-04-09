Labourer Killed, Wife Injured In Murderous Attack; Accused Held

Sundargarh: A labourer at a brick kiln launched a murderous attack on his co-worker, killing him and injuring the latter’s wife at Diamunda village under Lephripara police limits in Sundargarh district.

The accused has been identified as Sukru Nayak of Chhattisgarh.

According to sources, Sukru along with the victim and his wife were working at separate brick kilns in the village.

Reportedly, a heated argument ensued between Sukru and the victim over a dispute. However, the altercation turned ugly after Sukru slit victim’s throat with a blade killing him on the spot. The deceased’s wife sustained serious injuries after she was attacked with an axe while trying to save her husband.

Sukru along with his younger brother buried the lifeless body of the labourer near a canal. Meanwhile, the victim’s wife was admitted to VIMSAR in Burla by the brick kiln owner.

On receiving information, police reached the spot and arrested the accused person. Further investigation is underway for the recovery of the body.