Labourer Killed After Bridge Collapses In Malkangiri

Malkangiri: A labourer was killed after a portion of an under-construction bridge in Khairput block of Malkangiri district collapsed on Wednesday.

The deceased identified as Deba Sisa of Madakapadar village.

According to reports, the incident occurred while Deba was engaged in the construction of the bridge connecting Govindapalli with Badadural when a section of centring work of the bridge collapsed on him.

He was rescued by fellow labourers and rushed to Maithili hospital. He was later shifted to Jeypore hospital where he breathed his last.

Following this, his family members have lodged a complaint in this regard at Govindapalli Police Out Post.