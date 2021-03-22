Labourer Electrocuted To Death In Rayagada

Rayagada: A labourer was electrocuted to death after coming in contact with an 11kV live wire at Bypass chakk in Rayagada district today. The deceased youth has been identified as Kalaka Raju (28), a resident of Pradhaniguda.

According to sources, the incident took place when Raju came in contact with an 11kV live electrical wire while he was fixing the roof of one Anil Sahukar’s shop.

On intimation, the fire tenders rescued him and rushed to the Gunupur hospital. However, the doctors declared him ‘brought dead’.

Later, police recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem. An investigation has been initiated an investigation in this regard, sources said.