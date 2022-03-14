Labourer Dies, Two Injured In Wall Collapse In Dhenkanal

Dhenkanal: A labourer was killed while two others sustained critical injuries as a wall collapsed on them in Jawahar Chhak in Dhenkanal district.

According to reports, the incident took place while they were engaged in repair and renovation work of a dilapidated house when the wall collapsed on them. Subsequently, one person was killed while two others sustained grievous injuries.

The injured persons were immediately rushed to the District Headquarters Hospital in Dhenkanal.

On being informed, police reached the spot and launched a probe in this regard.