Lab assistant jumps into Mahanadi river, goes missing

Cuttack: A man, working as a lab assistance, reportedly jumped into Mahanadi river today morning.

The person has been identified as Debasis Das of Chauliaganjh in Cuttack city. He was working as a lab assistant in a college in Bhubaneswar.

This has been informed by Jagatpur Police today.

As per available information, Debasis was travelling in a car, when he asked the driver to halt the vehicle following which he alighted the four-wheeler and jumped into the river out of the blue.

Debasis went missing in Mahanadi river and is yet to be traced.

On being informed, local police reached the spot. Rescue operation will be initiated soon.