‘Laapataa Ladies’ Lead Casts Along With Director Kiran Rao Attend ‘Kala Ghoda Art Festival’!

The teaser of Jio Studios and Aamir Khan Productions’s Laapataa Ladies has indeed piqued the audience’s excitement for this comedy drama. Amid the rising fervour of the film, the team is leaving no stone unturned to keep the audience’s excitement intact. Recently the cast and the director attended the Kala Ghoda Art Festival in Mumbai.

The cast Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastav, and Nitanshi Goel along with director Kiran Rao visited the Kala Ghoda Art Festival in Mumbai. The director also addressed the crowd as a guest at the Art festival.

All set for its release on 1st March 2024, Laapataa Ladies is Kiran Rao’s next directorial comedy drama. The trailer is all set for its arrival tomorrow and the excitement among the audience is at its peak. Remarkably, The film has also received a standing ovation at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

Presented by Jio Studios, ‘Laapataa Ladies’ is directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. The film has been made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, with the script based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami. The screenplay & dialogue are written by Sneha Desai, while the additional dialogues have been jotted down by Divyanidhi Sharma. The film is all set for its release on 1st March 2024.