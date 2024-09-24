Mumbai: Actor Chhaya Kadam, whose Kiran Rao film Laapataa Ladies has been selected as India’s official entry to the Oscars next year, has reacted to her other movie, All We Imagine As Light, not being chosen. In an interview with India Today, the actor, who played Manju Mai in Laapataa Ladies, said she was happy about the film’s Oscar entry, but also felt ‘bad’ as Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine As Light lost the Oscar race.

Speaking about Laapataa Ladies’ Oscar entry, she said, “I am very happy and excited. What more can I say? It is a moment of pride for me that our film, Laapataa Ladies, got selected as India’s official entry for the Oscars. On the other hand, my other film, All We Imagine As Light, was also shortlisted by France as a potential submission for the Oscars 2025. I have come to Paris right now for the premiere.”

Chhaya addressed the backlash on social media to her other film All We Imagine As Light not being selected as India’s official entry for Oscar 2025. “I am happy for Laapataa Ladies, but at the same time I am feeling a little bad for Payal’s film as well. Now this decision has been taken by the biggies at Film Federation so I have no say in it. I would have loved to see both the films at Oscars”, she said.