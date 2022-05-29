Laal Singh Chaddha Trailer Out, Watch Aamir Khan As A Simple Man With Extraordinary Journey

The much-awaited trailer of Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha was unveiled on Sunday during the IPL finale.

This is for the first time that the trailer of a movie has been released during such a big live cricket ceremony.

Experience the extraordinary journey of #LaalSinghChaddha, a simple man whose heart is filled with love, hope and warmth.#LaalSinghChaddhaTrailer out now! Releasing in cinemas worldwide on 11th Aug.https://t.co/yahghWFhJA — Aamir Khan Productions (@AKPPL_Official) May 29, 2022

The official Twitter handle of Aamir Khan Productions shared the trailer of Laal Singh Chaddha and captioned it, “Experience the extraordinary journey of #LaalSinghChaddha, a simple man whose heart is filled with love, hope and warmth. #LaalSinghChaddhaTrailer out now! Releasing in cinemas worldwide on 11th Aug (sic).”

The trailer begins by introducing Aamir as a physically disabled boy.

The trailer takes the audience on an emotional ride giving a glimpse into the fascinating and innocent world of Laal Singh Chaddha.

Mona Singh plays Aamir Khan;s mother in the film and the two share a close bond. Forrest Gump’s famous dialogue,“My mama always said, life was like a box a chocolates. You never know what you’re gonna get,” has become, “Meri mummy kehti thi zindagi golgappe jaisi hondi hai, pet bhale hi bhar jaave, mann nahi bharta.” in Laal Singh Chaddha. Laal Singh Chaddha will win your hearts with slow-witted approach and childlike optimism. Kareena plays Laal Singh Chaddha’s childhood love.

“Laal Singh Chaddha, a simple man whose extraordinary journey will fill you with love, warmth, happiness and will also make you laugh. Watch Laal’s beautiful journey in cinemas worldwide on 11th August,” the official synopsis of the trailer reads.