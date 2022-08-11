Laal Singh Chaddha & Raksha Bandhan out in cinemas!

Mumbai: Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan has finally been released in the theatres today. While Laal Singh Chaddha stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Naga Chaitanya in the lead, Akshay’s film also features Bhumi Pednekar, Sadia Khateeb, Sahejmeen Kaur, Smrithi Srikanth, and Deepika Khanna.

Laal Singh Chaddha, starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, is arguably the most-anticipated film of 2022, thus far. As revealed by Aamir, the journey of the comedy-drama kickstarted way back in 2008 and it took 14 long years to complete the film.

Directed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha finally opens in theatres on August 11, Thursday. Fans can hardly keep calm as Aamir is returning to the big screen after almost 4 years.

While Laal Singh Chaddha has received unanimous praise, it is Aamir’s performance as Laal that has got mixed reviews.

Meanwhile, besides Aamir and Kareena, Laal Singh Chaddha also features Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya in pivotal roles.

Akshay Kumar starrer mass entertainer film Raksha Bandhan, directed by Aanand L Rai releases in theatres today alongside Aamir Khan’s highly-anticipated movie Laal Singh Chaddha. Raksha Bandhan, a film about sibling bond features Bhumi Pednekar, Sadia Khateeb, Sahejmeen Kaur, Smrithi Srikanth, and Deepika Khanna in pivotal roles.

The first reviews of the film have started pouring in on Twitter and it seems like Anand L Rai and Akshay Kumar have hit it out of the park with their latest outing Raksha Bandhan.

Raksha Bandhan highlights the issue of dowry ass it showcases the beautiful bond between brothers and sisters.

Talking about what moviegoers have to say about the film, Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan is being hailed as the best movie of the year and the actor’s career.