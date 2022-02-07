Kylie Jenner welcomes second baby with Travis Scott

Washington: American reality TV star Kylie Jenner recently announced on social media that she and rapper Travis Scott have welcomed their second child together.

On Sunday, Jenner shared the happy news on her Instagram, alongside a black and white photo of her daughter Stormi holding the hand of the newborn.

In the caption, Jenner hinted that the baby is a boy with a blue heart emoji. She also shared that their bundle of joy was born on February 2.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CZp7xP-P7lM/?utm_medium=copy_link