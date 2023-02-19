Kylie Jenner Shares Sweet Video of Son Aire Eating Ice Cream for the First Time

New York: Kylie Jenner recently brought her family to Disneyland and on Feb. 17, she shared an adorable video of her and Travis Scott’s son Aire Webster, 12 months, tasting a pineapple Dole Whip frozen dessert on her Instagram Stories while sitting in a stroller. The Kylie Cosmetics founder captioned the clip, “First ice cream.”

Aire, who wears a black hoodie and jeans while clutching a bib in one hand and a toy car in the other, can be seen making several cute expressions as he experiences the taste of the ice cream. He ultimately decides the taste is fine and chews with a content expression on his face while looking at the camera.

See adorable photos of Aire Webster below:

Jenner also shared a bathroom selfie with her daughter Stormi, 5, as well as clips of her walking through the park while holding her hand. In another picture, she shows off the group’s fun Disneyland balloon wristbands.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder has slowly been sharing more pictures and videos of her son — whom she shares with her rapper ex Travis Scott — after publicly revealing his name on Jan. 21.