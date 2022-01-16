Kylie Jenner shares lavish ‘pink-themed’ baby shower pictures

New York: Pregnant Kylie Jenner celebrated the arrival of her second child with a spectacular baby shower attended by her mother, Kris Jenner, and others. The 24-year-old star, who is believed to have given birth already, revealed the exquisite pink-themed covert celebration in a series of Instagram photos.

https://www.instagram.com/kyliejenner/p/CYuVFETPHWw/?utm_medium=copy_link

Earlier this week, Kylie Jenner made history by becoming the first woman to reach 300 million Instagram followers and thus becoming the 2nd on the list of most-followed celebs.

Kylie Jenner, who first shot to the limelight with the show Keeping Up with the Kardashians in 2007, later expanded her following with numerous fashion endeavours, launching her cosmetic brand and more. In 2019, it was reported that she had become the ‘youngest self-made billionaire’.