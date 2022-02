Kylie Jenner reveals name of her baby boy with Travis Scott

New York: Kylie Jenner revealed the name of her newborn son with Travis Scott: Wolf Webster. She shared the baby’s moniker on her Instagram Story alongside a white heart emoji.

Jenner gave birth to the baby boy on Feb. 2, just the day after she celebrated her daughter Stormi’s fourth birthday with boyfriend Travis Scott.

The name Wolf is a boy’s name of German origin meaning ‘traveling wolf’, according to Nameberry.com.