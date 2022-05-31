Kylie Jenner Revealed Glimpse Of Her Newborn Son

New York: Kylie Jenner shared a rare glimpse of her and Travis Scott’s son, who has been kept out of the spotlight. The photo showed a picture of 4-year-old daughter Stormi Webster’s feet next to the feet of her 3-month-old behind a baby walker.

Jenner’s second child was born in February and the couple has still not shared a photo of his face or revealed his name. She did reveal that her baby boy accompanied her to Italy for her sister Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding to Travis Barker. She shared several photos of herself with Stormi embracing during that wedding weekend against the beautiful Portofino background, captioning it with the the words, “Just me, storm, and coconut traveling the world together.”

Kylie recently jetted to Italy alongside her family, to watch sister Kourtney Kardashian tie the knot with Travis Barker in a very extravagant wedding.

Kendall Jenner’s sister Kylie has yet to show his face in a picture or confirm the name they have chosen for the tot, after famously changing it from Wolf.