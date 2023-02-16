Kylie Jenner kisses gal pal Anastasia Karanikolaou on Valentine’s Day; leaves Internet confused

New York: Kylie Jenner opted for a Galentine’s celebration with her friend Anastasia Karanikolaou. The duo seemingly went out to mark the day in twinning outfits and shared some glimpses from their meet. While the two are known for their close bond, a picture of them kissing has left fans puzzled.

Jenner and Karanikolaou have been friends for over a decade. The two first met at the age of 13 and since then have remained close friends. They often make appearances on each other’s Instagram profiles and are spotted partying together.

Kylie Jenner also shared a Valentine’s Day post but with a twist.

As soon as the 25-year-old shared the post, it was flooded with likes, comments, and reactions. Fans wondered if Anastasia is Kylie’s ladylove and if the mother of two is ‘finally coming out’. One fan wrote, “When is Kylie gonna come out? (rainbow emoji)”. Another user commented, “I’m so confused.” A third fan wrote, “if y’all don’t kiss ur best friends are you really best friends?” While a fourth user said, “THIS IS ALL I NEEDED TODAYYY”.