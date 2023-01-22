Kylie Jenner Finally Shares the Name and First Full Photos of Her Baby Boy

New York: After nearly a year, Kylie Jenner finally shared the name and dropped the first photos of her and Travis Scott’s baby boy. Jenner captioned her Instagram with simply his name: Aire. The carousel of photos contained the first full shots of Aire, showcasing his face publicly.

Aire is the second weather-related name Jenner and Scott have chosen for their children; their daughter is named Stormi. Aire was originally named Wolf, as Jenner revealed last year. She shared later that she was changing the name as it didn’t suit him.

Jenner gave birth to Aire on February 2, 2022. Her daughter Stormi’s birthday is one day before, on February 1, 2018.

Jenner and her children’s father Scott are currently broken up after years of on-off dating.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder shares two children – daughter Stormi and a nearly one-year-old son – with the 31-year-old rapper.