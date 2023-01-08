Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Breakup Again?

New York: Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have reportedly again parted ways after reviving their romantic relationship in February 2020. The couple was supposed to spend their holidays together but it didn’t happen and it sparked rumours of their split again.

The couple was supposed to spend the holidays together, but the change of plans took Kylie to Aspen and thus, the plan of spending holiday together was dropped. Kylie spent the time with her family and friends in the town, reports said.

Jenner took along, her and Travis’ daughter, Stormi to Aspen as well. Other prominent friends in the trip include Hailey Bieber, Justin Bieber and Stassie Karanikolaou. American media personality also shared a clip featuring her little one along on January 1. In the video, she can be heard saying, “We are on a serious adventure right now.”

The couple discreetly had their first kid in February 2018. Just a few weeks after Jenner and her ex, Tyga, called it quits for real, the twosome openly acknowledged their affair.

Later in February 2022, Kylie and Travis welcome their second child whom they initially named Wolf. It was couple’s baby boy. However, Kylie Jenner later clarified that the couple changed their child’s name and are yet to reveal in public. “Our son’s name isn’t Wolf anymore,” Jenner posted on Instagram. “We just really didn’t feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere,” she added.

Recently, before the New Year holiday begun, Kylie Cosmetics owner showed support to her significant other during his Miami performance in December 2022.