Kylie Cosmetics x Kris Jenner Collection Out Tomorrow!

New York: Kylie Jenner and mom Kris Jenner have joined forces for a second Kylie Cosmetics collab.

In the first shot, the Life of Kylie alum and the famous momager, 66, look breathtaking in sexy black corset dresses. Kylie’s frock featured a halter construction and a plunging neckline. Kris’ ensemble, meanwhile, was equipped with gloved sleeves and a sultry high slit. The pair topped the look off with glasses of dirty martinis — Kris’ go-to cocktail that served as the theme of the soon-to-be released palette.

RING RING ❤️ the Kris Collection launches tomorrow at 9am pst on https://t.co/rkT2b8sGJ5 🍸 pic.twitter.com/8lChXqwh3e — Kylie Cosmetics (@kyliecosmetics) September 13, 2022

In the second slide, Kylie showed off the new capsule, which includes a lip kit, gloss, blush, eyeshadow — shaped like a martini glass — and olive-adorned eye masks.

Kylie dropped the Kris Jenner x Kylie Cosmetics collection in 2018. The launch included a warm eyeshadow palette that consisted of shimmery blush shades.

In addition to Kris, Kylie has released collections with her sisters Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner. More recently, she unveiled a lip kit with her best friend Anastasia Karanikolaou.