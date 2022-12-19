Kylian Mbappe becomes first player to score World Cup final hat-trick since Geoff Hurst; wins Golden Boot with 8 goals

Qatar: Kylian Mbappe scored a hat-trick in the World Cup final becoming the first man to do so since Geoff Hurst in the 1966 final.

The Paris Saint-Germain striker now has FOUR World Cup final goals at the age of just 23, the most in history.

France striker Kylian Mbappe won the World Cup Golden Boot award with eight goals after scoring a hat-trick in Sunday’s final defeat by Argentina on penalties following a 3-3 draw.

The first two came out of nowhere with France 2-0 down and not managing a single shot on target against Argentina until Mbappe buried a penalty in the 80th minute.

And then 97 seconds later Les Blues turned the game on its head with an absolutely stunning finish to level the score.

France looked down and out, and Mbappe had barely been seen during the previous 80 minutes, aside from the occasional unsuccessful run down the left touchline.

Didier Deschamps looked in trouble, and had earlier made a huge statement with a 41st minute double substitution.

And it proved to be genius, with the oncoming Randal Kolo Muani later winning a penalty from a clumsy Nicolas Otamendi challenge in the area.

Mbappe dispatched the effort despite shoot-out expert Emi Martinez getting a hand to it, and the Aston Villa goalkeeper was similarly unfortunate moments later.

Kolo Muani’s fellow sub Marcus Thuram then calmly set Mbappe up for an astonishing volleyed equaliser, which brushed off Martinez’s glove.

Mbappe scored yet another penalty to level the game at 3-3 to score another penalty to haul France back into the contest once again.

He later scored in France’s unsuccessful shoot-out, but Hurst still took time to acknowledge his record being matched.