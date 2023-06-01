Kyiv Wants Clear Decision On NATO Membership: Zelensky

Kyiv: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday Kyiv wanted to receive a “clear” decision on its future in the NATO military alliance when the bloc’s leaders meet in Vilnius in July.

At a summit of over 40 European leaders in Moldova, he also said he wanted progress on Ukraine’s path to the European Union, which Kyiv applied to join last year after Russia launched its full-scale invasion.

“This year is for decisions. In summer in Vilnius at the NATO summit the clear invitation to the members of Ukraine is needed and the security guarantees on the way to NATO membership are needed,” President Zelensky said.

“In (autumn), on our accession to the EU a clear, positive decision is needed. And we are also preparing for a Peace Summit, which will guide the world to jointly implement the peace formula,” he said.

Ukraine has proposed a peace summit this summer to cement its vision of peace as the only way to end Russia’s war. It has not said where the event would take place.

Volodymyr Zelensky, whose 10-point peace “formula” entails the full withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine, also called for a coalition of powers to supply Patriot air defence systems and fighter jets to Ukraine to help fend off Russian forces.