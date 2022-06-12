Kuwait to deport expats who protested over remarks against Prophet

Expats who took part in a demonstration against the remarks on Prophet Muhammad by BJP spokespersons Nupur Sharma will be deported. The administration issued instructions to arrest all expats part of Fahaheel protest on Friday.

According to sources, they will be deported as they violated the laws and regulations of the country which stipulates that sit-ins or demonstrations by expats are not to be organised in Kuwait.

The expats part of the protest will reportedly be banned from entering the country.

“All expats in Kuwait must respect Kuwait laws and not take part in any type of demonstrations,” the government said in a release.