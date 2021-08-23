‘Kuttey’: Motion Poster Of Aasmaan Bhardwaj’s Upcoming Film Unveiled

Mumbai: The motion poster of Aasmaan Bhardwaj’s upcoming film ‘Kuttey’ was released today. The film stars Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Naseeruddin Shah, Konkona Sen Sharma, Kumud Mishra, Radhika Madan and Shardul Bhardwaj.

Unveiling the motion poster as the movie’s first glimpse, the makers promised a thrilling ride for the audience.

‘Kuttey’ is produced by Vishal Bhardwaj, Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg and Rekha Bhardwaj. Written by the father-son duo: Aasmaan and Vishal, ‘Kuttey’ is a caper-thriller, currently in its pre-production stage, and will commence shooting at the end of 2021.