Kutcha & WBM Roads in all ULBs of Odisha to be upgraded to pavered roads by Oct 2023

Bhubaneswar: All the Kutcha & WBM Roads in all the ULBs are to be upgraded to pavered roads to enhance the liveability of the Cities.

As part of Transformative Urban Governance under 5T, the Odisha Government has decided to upgrade all the Kutcha and WBM roads in all the ULBs to pavered roads. This has to be completed by October, 2023.

G Mathi Vathanan, Principal Secretary, Housing & Urban Development has issued instructions to all the ULBs . As mandated by the Government, all the Kutcha and WBM Lanes / bylanes / streets /roads in all ULBs are to be upgraded to pavered roads on saturation basis.

It is decided to take up the Kutcha roads in the beginning and once substantial progress is achieved in respect of Kutcha roads, the WBM roads can be upgraded subsequently.

Principal Secretary Mr Mathi Vathanan has directed that the surveyed & validated list of Kutcha & WBM roads along with Geo-coordinates be submitted by the ULBs are to be taken up for up gradation. The scope of work for up gradation of the roads must cover one year defect liability period and further two years of repair & maintenance of the constructed roads to ensure the qualitative work.

For handholding support to the ULBs, one standardized draft tender document is also being sent shortly. The funds for upgradation of roads Will be sourced from UNNATI and other funds through convergence.

All have been instructed to take immediate steps for preparation of estimate and submit the requirement of funds to the department by 5th of May positively .