Kushinagar incident: PM Modi assures Rs 2 lakh ex gratia each to kin of dead

Uttar Pradesh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, February 17, extended his condolences to the kin of the victims of the Kushinagar tragedy in Uttar Pradesh that occurred on Wednesday.

PM Modi also announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the tragic accident in Kushinagar. Rs 50,000 would be given to the injured.

“The accident in Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh is heart-wrenching. I express my deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives in this. With this, I wish the injured a speedy recovery. The local administration is involved in all possible help,” PM Modi tweeted.

At least 13 women and girls, including a child, were killed on Wednesday after falling into a well during a wedding celebration in Nebua Naurangia village in the Kushinagar district of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday.