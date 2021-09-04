Kushal Tandon Quits Social Media; Here’s His Last Post

Mumbai: Television actor and former Bigg Boss contestant Kushal Tandon on Saturday quit social media. The actor took this step as he was dismayed over the development of events post the sudden death of Sidharth Shukla and the way media reported on the tragic death of the late actor.

He wrote, “Off this so called social media..Until then stay human in social and in your family.”

Upon the Bigg Boss 13 winner’s death, Kushal Tandon had shared a video with him and wrote, “And what we leave behind? Love, warmth, passion , conduct and deep compassion for each other. Why is it difficult to follow when we are alive? Life is unpredictable, love more , judge less , love and remember people more often when they are around you not when they are gone ….gone to soon my brother , see you on the other side , give my love to sushanth , see you on the other side , chill with angels happiness and more peace afterlife.”

A few other actors are also dismayed over the development of events post the sudden death of Sidharth Shukla. Puja Banerjee also announced her exit from social media to “avoid seeing stupid photos and videos of someone’s death and their close ones being troubled by media”. Suyyash Rai and Rahul Vaidya have also expressed their disappointment.