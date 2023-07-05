Kusha Kapila’s first post since divorce announcement features Deepika Padukone

Mumbai: Kusha Kapila returned to Instagram days after she and Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia announced their divorce. She posted a video with ‘best friend’ Deepika Padukone.

Last month, actor and social media personality Kusha Kapila announced the news of her split from Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia. The two had married in 2017. Days after sharing the news, Kusha, who is known for her relatable videos, shared her first post on Instagram, since her divorce announcement. The video featured actor and her ‘best friend’ Deepika Padukone.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, Kusha wrote, “Thank you for taking the time to write to me. I read everything, every single word. Just, thank you, thank you and a big thank you.” She had earlier revealed on Instagram Stories that she had been waiting to post her ‘dream collab’ video.

Kusha has collaborated with Deepika in a funny Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani-inspired video, where the two play best friends. In the video posted on Wednesday, Deepika defended her relationship with Kusha, even as the latter accused her of betraying her and making new best friends.

At one point, Kusha also admitted she was obsessed with the memes Deepika shared with her in the middle of the night. The two also promoted products from Deepika’s skincare brand, 82°E.