Kuruthi Trailer Out: Prithviraj Sukumaran Promises Edgy Thriller

Mumbai: Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer Kuruthi’s official trailer is out on Wednesday. The trailer will leave the audience intrigued and on the edge of their seat.

Prithviraj Sukumaran took social media handle to share the trailer. He wrote: “Witness how far can one go to keep their promise! #KuruthiTrailer out now.”

Kuruthi is about how enduring human relations that transcend boundaries struggle to survive trails of hatred and prejudice.

The movie is directed by by Manu Warrier, the film stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Roshan Mathew, Srindaa, Shine Tom Chacko, Murali Gopy, Mamukkoya, Manikanda Rajan, Naslen, Sagar Surya and Navas Vallikkunnu in pivotal roles. The Malayalam crime-thriller will release on August 11 as an Onam gift for fans.