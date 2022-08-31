Kunal Kemmu To Make His Directorial Debut With ‘Madgaon Express’

New Delhi: Actor Kunal Kemmu is all set to take his first step into the world of direction with the film named ‘Madgaon Express’.

Taking to his social media, on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, Kunal Kemmu announced about his directorial venture with Excel Entertainment with the film named ‘Madgaon Express’.

While speaking about the same, he wrote, “Ganpati Bappa moriya. As all good things begin with his name I can’t think of a better day to share this with all of you. It started with a thought in my head which grew into a dream which flowed out through my fingers into words on my laptop and now it is becoming a reality on its way to the silver screen. A big thank you to Ritesh, Farhan and Rucha at excel entertainment for believing in my script and my vision and partnering with me on this exciting journey in the world of cinema. With joined hands and a bowed head I seek all of your blessings and the blessings of ganpati Bappa.

Introducing “Madgaon Express”

As soon as Kunal shared the post, other celebrities went wow over his new venture and congratulated him for the same. His best friend and actor Ishaan Khatter commented, “All the best brotherman, love and only love 🙌🏼”